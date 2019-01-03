Netflix really wants you to stop doing the dangerous Bird Box Challenge





Cape Town – Streaming service Netflix is begging people not to try the Bird Box Challenge at home after a dangerous game based on the horror film, starring Sandra Bullock, has gone viral on social media.

People were inspired to replicate the film in which Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, tries to escape from an entity that preys on people’s biggest fears (while wearing blindfolds).

In more and more videos are surfacing on YouTube and on social media platforms since the film’s release in December 2018 of people try to imitate the scenes of characters rushing to safety without being able to see.

In some of posts of people attempting the challenge, parents run their toddlers into walls while others ran into streets or even drove their cars blindfolded, all with the hashtag of #BirdBoxChallenge.

In a message on Twitter, Netflix said “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

SEE THAT TWEET HERE:



