New York police investigating suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

Cape Town – The New York City police bomb squad removed a suspicious package from a building associated with American actor and director Robert De Niro, according to The Associated Press.

The building is located in lower Manhattan where the celebrity’s company Tribeca Productions is situated.



According to NBC the package, which was addressed to De Niro, is similar to packages that were sent to various political figures like Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Wednesday.

De Niro has been a very vocal critic of Donald Trump and once apologised to Canada for what he called his president's idiotic behaviour.

