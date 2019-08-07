Oliver Hermanus' film 'Moffie' nominated for Queer Lion Award at Venice International Film Festival

Cape Town - South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' new film, Moffie, has been nominated for this year's Queer Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Queer Lion is the trophy awarded to the "Best Movie with LGBT Themes & Queer Culture" among those presented during the festival.

Moffie will be competing against Rialto (UK/Ireland), El Principe (Chile/Argentina/Belgium), House of Cardin (USA/France), Barn (Beware of Children) (Norway/Sweden), and Bombay Rose (UK/India/France/Qatar).

It was announced last month that Moffie will have its World Premiere in the official selection of the 76th Venice Film Festival which starts on 28 August.

The film was made in association with Oliver’s Cape Town-based Penzance Films with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry South Africa.



This is the second film by Oliver and only the fourth South African film to receive an official invitation to Venice in the 76 years of the festival.

His previous film The Endless River (2015) was the first South African film to compete for the Golden Lion.

Oliver’s film Skoonheid (Beauty) won the Queer Palm at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival and his first film Shirley Adams was nominated for the Golden Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2009.

Based on the memoir by Andre-Carl van der Merwe, Moffie tells the story of a conscript who embarks on his military service in 1981 South Africa.

The film stars Kai Luke Brummer in his first film lead performance as well as a cast of sixteen young actors, many of whom make their feature film debut including Matthew Vey and Rikus Terblanche.