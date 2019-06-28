Paul Rudd to star in new 'Ghostbusters' film

2019-06-28 18:00
 
Actor Paul Rudd.

Cape Town - Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd is in final talks to star in Ghostbusters 2020.

Variety reports that the actor will play a teacher in the new film directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original movie.

Jason said that he has been wanting to work since his short film opened at Sundance and is thrilled for him to be joining the new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

READ MORE: The original Ghostbusters movies are getting a sequel

Read more on:    paul rudd  |  movie  |  ghostbusters

Most ReadEditor's Choice
UPDATE: Black Coffee responds to 'cheating' rumours: 'This is not a game' And the top swimwear model in the world is… 'We are back together now': Somizi chats about relationship with Bonang in clip from his reality show Ouch! This photo of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball is all of us Queen Elizabeth gifts Kate something she’s held onto for 67 years
Meghan and baby Archie will only take part in the South African leg of the royal family's tour to Africa 'We are back together now': Somizi chats about relationship with Bonang in clip from his reality show From Khanyi Mbau to Sho Madjozi, we know who you Googled this week! Nasty C, Shekhinah, Sho Madjozi and Cassper Nyovest added to Rocking the Daisies 2019 line-up And the top swimwear model in the world is…
 

Nadia Nakai album launch party: See all the photos here!

From Khanyi Mbau to Sho Madjozi, we know who you Googled this week!

UPDATE: Black Coffee responds to 'cheating' rumours: 'This is not a game'

OPW’s Nomsa Buthelezi to walk down the aisle

Read more from The Juice

OPW’s Nomsa Buthelezi to walk down the aisle

UPDATE: Black Coffee responds to 'cheating' rumours: 'This is not a game'

WATCH: Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha’s heated jacuzzi Instagram video

Papa Penny receives backlash for 'flirting' with his ex-wife – here is his response

Read more from DRUM
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Catch 'Avengers: Endgame' one last time on the big screen with deleted scene

2019-06-28 17:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 