Paul Rudd to star in new 'Ghostbusters' film

Cape Town - Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd is in final talks to star in Ghostbusters 2020.

Variety reports that the actor will play a teacher in the new film directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original movie.

Jason said that he has been wanting to work since his short film opened at Sundance and is thrilled for him to be joining the new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

