PICS: Duchess Meghan meets Queen Bey at 'The Lion King' premiere in London

2019-07-14 20:52
 
Cape Town - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended The Lion King European Premiere at Leicester Square on Sunday in London.

The event was held in support of Harry’s ongoing conservation work and his service on behalf of communities near endangered wildlife in Africa, reports People.

The 2019 remake of The Lion King stars Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba. The film is set to open in cinemas on Friday, 19 July.

The event also saw Queen Bey and Duchess Meghan share a hug. 

(Photos: Getty Images)

