PICS: Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis filming new movie in SA

2018-07-06 14:15
 

Cape Town – West Wing star Rob Lowe and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis are in South Africa filming their Netflix movie, Christmas in the Wild.

According to Deadline the film is set against the elephant poaching and conservation battles in the African wilderness.

The story centres on a woman (Kristin) who goes on a safari with her family after her husband leaves her. In Africa she meets bush pilot and conservationist (Rob).

Rob’s son John Owen Lowe will play Kristin’s son in the movie. 

The movie is being filmed on location in Hoedspruit and the Drakensberg Mountain.

SEE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SNAPS HERE: 

On location. Early morning, first day, first shot. #africa

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

On location. #africa

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Lunch break on set. @netflix #africa

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Found this young animal in the African bush! Traveled a long way to scavenge food.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

African mood.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

The natural light at golden hour in SA ?? @netflix ??

A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on

Look what happened while we were working today ??#southafrica

A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: There’s a spa in South Africa just for kids and it has a long list of celebrity clients Chris Brown arrested after concert - reports The Duchess of Cornwall reveals Prince Charles’ favourite eats Sony accidentally uploads full movie to YouTube instead of the trailer PICS: Amor Vittone goes back to her roots with darker hair colour
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Jeremy Renner in talks to star in Spawn movie

2018-07-06 07:52
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 