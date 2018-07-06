PICS: Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis filming new movie in SA

Cape Town – West Wing star Rob Lowe and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis are in South Africa filming their Netflix movie, Christmas in the Wild.

According to Deadline the film is set against the elephant poaching and conservation battles in the African wilderness.

The story centres on a woman (Kristin) who goes on a safari with her family after her husband leaves her. In Africa she meets bush pilot and conservationist (Rob).

Rob’s son John Owen Lowe will play Kristin’s son in the movie.

The movie is being filmed on location in Hoedspruit and the Drakensberg Mountain.

SEE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SNAPS HERE:

On location. #africa A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:04am PDT