PICS: Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis filming new movie in SA

Cape Town – West Wing star Rob Lowe and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis are in South Africa filming their Netflix movie, Christmas in the Wild.
According to Deadline the film is set against the elephant poaching and conservation battles in the African wilderness.
The story centres on a woman (Kristin) who goes on a safari with her family after her husband leaves her. In Africa she meets bush pilot and conservationist (Rob).
Rob’s son John Owen Lowe will play Kristin’s son in the movie.
The movie is being filmed on location in Hoedspruit and the Drakensberg Mountain.
On location. Early morning, first day, first shot. #africaA post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:31pm PDT
On location. Early morning, first day, first shot. #africa
On location. #africaA post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:04am PDT
On location. #africa
Lunch break on set. @netflix #africaA post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:47am PDT
Lunch break on set. @netflix #africa
Found this young animal in the African bush! Traveled a long way to scavenge food.A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:38am PDT
Found this young animal in the African bush! Traveled a long way to scavenge food.
African mood.A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:13am PDT
African mood.
Day #2 begins on my dream project . I am so grateful to be here . #SA ??????????????????A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT
Day #2 begins on my dream project . I am so grateful to be here . #SA ??????????????????
The natural light at golden hour in SA ?? @netflix ??A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:59am PDT
The natural light at golden hour in SA ?? @netflix ??
Look what happened while we were working today ??#southafricaA post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Jul 5, 2018 at 8:34am PDT
Look what happened while we were working today ??#southafrica
