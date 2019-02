PICS: South African stars Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron shine on the Oscars 2019 red carpet

Cape Town - South African-born stars Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron made us proud on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

Both local celebrities are presenting at the prestigious 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

FOLLOW ALL OUR LIVE COVERAGE HERE.

Trevor looked super-handsome in a fitted suit, whilst Charlize stunned in a powder blue gown with a short, darker hairdo.

SEE THE PICS HERE: