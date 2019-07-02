Princess Diana almost starred in a 'Bodyguard' sequel with Kevin Costner

Cape Town – Princess Diana was reportedly in talks to star in The Bodyguard sequel.

In the 1992 box office hit, Kevin Costner played a former secret agent turned bodyguard hired to protect Whitney Houston's character, a famous singer from an unknown stalker.

During an interview with on People TV's Couch Surfing, Kevin revealed that Princess Diana was in talks to star as his costar in the scrapped sequel.

The actor told Lola Ogunnaik that the studio like the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 with the royal.

"The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Princess Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney. Nobody really knew that for about a year," revealed the 64-year-old actor.

He went on to share that Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, facilitated the conversation between him and Diana and that she was very supportive.

While he didn't reveal much about the plot details of the film he shared that he did have one telephone conversation with Diana and remembered that she was very sweet on the phone while asking questions about the role.

She asked: "'Are we going to have like a kissing scene?'' But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

(Click here to watch it on Facebook)