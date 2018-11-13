Remembering Stan Lee: Tributes to the late Marvel legend

Los Angeles -Tributes poured in Monday to Stan Lee - the co-creator of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk and the X-Men - following his death at age 95.



These are some of the ways in which the Marvel Comics legend is being remembered:

Wolverine



"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine" - Hugh Jackman, actor who played Wolverine.

Iron Man



"I owe it all to you. Rest In Peace Stan..." -Robert Downey Jr, actor who played Iron Man.

Captain America



"There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!" - Chris Evans, actor who played Captain America.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Spider-Man



"How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan." - Tom Holland, actor who played Spider-Man.

The Jedi



"His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan." -Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker.

Fellow cartoonist



"Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly." - Frank Miller, cartoonist.



The Hulk



"You let us be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation." -- Mark Ruffalo, actor who played The Hulk.

The Wasp



"I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let's flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that's ever been created in Stan's name." -- Evangeline Lilly, actress who played The Wasp.



Thor

“RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family #stanlee #legend” – Chris Hemworth, actor who played Thor.

Elektra



You made heroes out of women; I am so grateful to have been one of them. Thank you, #StanLee. – Jennifer Garner, actress who played Elektra.

Marvel Studios

"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!" - Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios.

"Stan Lee's imagination helped spawn a universe of characters that inspired both kids and adults around the world for generations. He has become the driver of an incredible lasting legacy for our modern pop culture mythology." — Marvel cinematic universe directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, in a statement.



The Academy



"Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything." -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Deadpool



"RIP Stan. Thanks for everything." — "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter.



Black Panther



"Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior!" — "Black Panther" actress Angela Bassett, via Twitter.



"You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip." — "Black Panther" actor Winston Duke, via Twitter.

Other celebrities

"Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore." — Filmmaker, comic book devotee and Stan Lee friend Kevin Smith, via Instagram.

"Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee." — Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman, in a statement.

"Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special." — Seth Rogan, via Twitter.

"I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him." — Neil Gaiman, via Twitter.

"Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO!" — Jamie Lee Curtis, via Twitter.

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

"To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP." — Gene Simmons, via Twitter.



"I was a happy little boy lost in the sanctuary of my Spider-Man comic books, collecting 'em, savouring each one, the piles of comics stacked high next to my bed. Thank you Stan Lee, what a creative whirlwind, wow. Rest In Peace in the divine. What an honour it was to help bring one of your characters to life with my scratchy little voice." — Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who voiced Roller Man in "Stan Lee's Mighty 7," via Instagram.

"He lives forever through his work. What a giant. With great power comes immortality." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter.

"Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018" — Neil deGrasse Tyson, via Twitter.