SA film 'Moffie' nominated for 3 British Independent Film Awards!

Cape Town – South African film Moffie has been nominated for three British Independent Film Awards.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday, and the LGBTQI movie is nominated in the categories for Best Director (Oliver Hermanus), Breakthrough Producer (Jack Sidey) and Best Cinematography (Jamie D Ramsay).

The film is based on the novel by André-Carl van der Merwe and was shown at the London Film Festival. The plot centres on a young man named Nicholas who is conscripted into the South African military and grapples with his sexuality.

The director's previous movies include Skoonheid (Beauty) and The Endless River, which was the first South African film selected for Venice's Competition.

In a statement on Moffie's Facebook page, the movie's director said: "It is a real milestone for us to be recognised at this event,". He added: "We've had an amazing team come together to make this film and so to be celebrated in this way is truly wonderful."

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 1 December 2019 and will be hosted by comedian, actress and writer Aisling Bea.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR FILM HERE:

Moffie will premiere in South Africa on 13 March 2020.

