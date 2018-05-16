SA film The Harvesters gets standing ovation at Cannes

Cape Town – South Africans are flying the flag high at the 71st annual Cannes Films Festival. (Read more here)



A number of South African films have been selected as part of the official programme.

The Harvesters/Die Stropers premiered on Monday where it received a standing ovation after the screening.

Directed by Etienne Kallos the film tells the story of an isolated and conservative farming region in rural South Africa in the stronghold for Afrikaans white, minority culture, obsessed with strength and masculinity.

In this world Janno exists - different, secretive and emotionally frail. His mother brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save. Janno is asked to make this stranger, his brother. The two boys begin a fight for power, heritage and parental love.



Variety praised the film saying, "Kallos’ literate, sharply calibrated script is brilliantly attentive to lexical contrast and code-switching, though it’s often in loaded silence that the characters reveal themselves most acutely." (sic)

While Screendaily says, "[It is] an impressive calling card for director with a knack for understated intimacy."





(Photo: Getty Images)