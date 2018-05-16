SA film The Harvesters gets standing ovation at Cannes

2018-05-16 12:23
 

Cape Town – South Africans are flying the flag high at the 71st annual Cannes Films Festival. (Read more here)

A number of South African films have been selected as part of the official programme

The Harvesters/Die Stropers premiered on Monday where it received a standing ovation after the screening.  

#standingovation #etiennekallos

A post shared by moonduckling films (@moonducklingfilms) on

Directed by Etienne Kallos the film tells the story of an isolated and conservative farming region in rural South Africa in the stronghold for Afrikaans white, minority culture, obsessed with strength and masculinity. 

In this world Janno exists - different, secretive and emotionally frail. His mother brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save. Janno is asked to make this stranger, his brother. The two boys begin a fight for power, heritage and parental love.

Variety praised the film saying, "Kallos’ literate, sharply calibrated script is brilliantly attentive to lexical contrast and code-switching, though it’s often in loaded silence that the characters reveal themselves most acutely." (sic)

While Screendaily says, "[It is] an impressive calling card for director with a knack for understated intimacy."


(Photo: Getty Images)

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kensington Palace releases a statement after reports that Meghan Markle's dad withdraws from royal wedding Meghan Markle’s dad ‘very sorry’ about faked paparazzi photos as sister drops another bombshell 17 celebrity wax figures you won’t believe aren’t real Lars Von Trier's new serial killer film causes walkout at Cannes Meghan Markle's father faces heart surgery ahead of the royal wedding
Survivor SA's self-proclaimed villain on being the first to leave This 6-episode thriller is the perfect show to binge this weekend 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Here's what we thought of the first episode of Being Bonang season 2
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Solo: A Star Wars Story touches down in Cannes

2018-05-16 10:48
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 