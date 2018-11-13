See Stan Lee in every Marvel movie

2018-11-13 10:31
 
Stan Lee.

Cape Town – One of the best parts of a Marvel movie is without a doubt the Stan Lee cameo. 

The comic legend who died on Monday appeared in films and television series as himself and a number of characters like: Dapper Dog Walker, Thirsty Gambler, Old Man on Street, Man in Photograph and Strip Club DJ to name a few.

According to Variety he made his first appearance in the 1989 Hulk movie as a jury member.

While Stan may no longer be with us fans can expect to see his cameo in Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 reports ScreenRant

Here's a compilation video of all his appearances in the Marvel Universe. 

WATCH IT HERE:

READ NEXT: A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

Read more on:    marvel  |  stan lee  |  movies  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor Vittone will only inherit a TV set from Joost’s will - court decides A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time Ed Sheeran makes history as he announces second Cape Town date 7 interesting facts about Jeannie D The six key staff members the royal family lost since Meghan and Harry’s wedding
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

2018-11-13 08:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 