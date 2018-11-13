See Stan Lee in every Marvel movie

Cape Town – One of the best parts of a Marvel movie is without a doubt the Stan Lee cameo.

The comic legend who died on Monday appeared in films and television series as himself and a number of characters like: Dapper Dog Walker, Thirsty Gambler, Old Man on Street, Man in Photograph and Strip Club DJ to name a few.

According to Variety he made his first appearance in the 1989 Hulk movie as a jury member.

While Stan may no longer be with us fans can expect to see his cameo in Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 reports ScreenRant.

Here's a compilation video of all his appearances in the Marvel Universe.

WATCH IT HERE:

<br _moz_dirty="" />

