Sony accidentally uploads full movie to YouTube instead of the trailer

Cape Town - If you think you’re having a bad day at work, just wait until you hear what happened to an employee at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

When someone at the American film distributor wanted to upload a trailer for the movie Khali the Killer onto the video-sharing website they accidentally uploaded the full film instead.

According to the BBC, thousands of people watched the film before Sony realised its mistake and took it down six hours after it was first published.

CBR.com reported that it’s very unlikely that it was part of a publicity stunt for the film; “The studio seemingly has nothing to gain from offering a film for free while touting its availability in DVD and digital formats (it’s worth noting, however, that the film was released on DVD in November 2017).”

A TWITTER USER TOOK A SCREENGRAB BEFORE THE VIDEO WAS REMOVED:

The film centres on a hit man, who after deciding to retire, takes on one last job to help support his ailing grandmother's end of life care. But everything falls apart, when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he's forced to make the toughest decision of his life.



BBC approached Sony for comment but did not receive any feedback.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:



