South African stuntwoman Olivia Jackson sues for R39m after losing arm in horror crash

Cape Town – Local stuntwoman Olivia Jackson is suing various parties for R39m (£2.2m) after a horrific on-set crash during filming in South Africa, Sky News reports.

The 35-year-old was seriously injured while filming a stunt on the set of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in Johannesburg. The accident took place in 2015 when she was a body double for Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

Documents relating to the court case were filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Olivia, who lost her left arm in the accident, was in a coma for 17 days following the crash. She has since undergone various surgeries to correct the damage caused. According to the young stuntwoman the accident has left her without an income as she is unable to continue doing stunts.

HERE’S A VIDEO IN WHICH OLIVIA EXPLAINS HER VERSION OF HOW THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED:





OLIVIA HAS SHARED PHOTOS OF HE ROAD TO RECOVERY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:



