South African stuntwoman Olivia Jackson sues for R39m after losing arm in horror crash

Cape Town – Local stuntwoman Olivia Jackson is suing various parties for R39m (£2.2m) after a horrific on-set crash during filming in South Africa, Sky News reports.
The 35-year-old was seriously injured while filming a stunt on the set of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in Johannesburg. The accident took place in 2015 when she was a body double for Rosie Huntington Whiteley.
Documents relating to the court case were filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Olivia, who lost her left arm in the accident, was in a coma for 17 days following the crash. She has since undergone various surgeries to correct the damage caused. According to the young stuntwoman the accident has left her without an income as she is unable to continue doing stunts.
HERE’S A VIDEO IN WHICH OLIVIA EXPLAINS HER VERSION OF HOW THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED:
OLIVIA HAS SHARED PHOTOS OF HE ROAD TO RECOVERY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
View this post on Instagram It’s not all fun ‘n games being a One Armed Bandit ?? 2nd shoulder osteotomy done - it’s starting to resemble something a little more like a shoulder now. More scars to add to the collection ???A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@olivia_stunts) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram ?? Yup that’s a battery pack implanted in my left bum cheek. It powers electric currents to the neuro-pain-transmitter implanted on to my spinal cord (behind my teeth in the X-ray), to help with phantom arm pain. My left shoulder is raised due to paralysis of the left core & the the arm amputation. Hardest part of my days is to hold my head up (literally & figuratively). Paralysis of the left side of my neck, the skew spine & the fused neck make it really difficult to hold my own head up straight. The constant pain is unexplainable. I can’t actually remember what it feels like to be in a normal , pain free body ?????? It’s so tempting to hate the people that did this to me ?? I try, rather, to use that energy to focus on getting better and staying positive ??A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@olivia_stunts) on Oct 20, 2018 at 4:23am PDT
