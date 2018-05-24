Trevor Noah had a sneaky cameo in Black Panther

Cape Town – Trevor Noah has a role in Black Panther but nobody knew.
The Daily Show host had an important cameo that most of us probably missed.
Trevor voiced Groit the AI within the Wakandan Ship that was flown by CIA agent Everett Ross played by Martin Freeman.
WATCH THE CLIP HERE:
And while we were all waiting for the end credit scenes we missed his name in the end credits.
CHECK IT OUT HERE:
So, where in Wakanda were you @Trevornoah? #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/5gLYZDImE1— Bryan Steinkohl (@olympichero03) May 16, 2018
Trevor sure does know how to keep a secret too.
In a clip of Between the Scenes: The Daily Show host praised the movie. He went on to say that is was extra special to him because the people speak Xhosa in the movie.
"There were subtitles, and I was like, I don’t need your subtitles! I don’t need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom."
SEE IT HERE:
