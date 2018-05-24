Trevor Noah had a sneaky cameo in Black Panther

2018-05-24 11:56
 
Trevor Noah

Cape Town – Trevor Noah has a role in Black Panther but nobody knew.

The Daily Show host had an important cameo that most of us probably missed. 

Trevor voiced Groit the AI within the Wakandan Ship that was flown by CIA agent Everett Ross played by Martin Freeman.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

And while we were all waiting for the end credit scenes we missed his name in the end credits. 

CHECK IT OUT HERE:

Trevor sure does know how to keep a secret too.

In a clip of Between the Scenes: The Daily Show host praised the movie. He went on to say that is was extra special to him because the people speak Xhosa in the movie.

"There were subtitles, and I was like, I don’t need your subtitles! I don’t need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom."

SEE IT HERE:

Read more on:    black panther  |  movies

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Royal wedding photographer shares the story behind that candid snap of Harry and Meghan WATCH: Hilarious bad lip reading of the royal wedding will have you in stitches Pic of Duchess Meghan as chocolate-covered marshmallow causes stir WATCH: Trevor Noah gives his hilarious take on the royal wedding PICS: Melanie Bala's Bali vacay is giving us major wanderlust
WATCH: 20 years of Miss South Africa winners 5 animated shows just for adults to binge Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV 'You look amazing' - Harry tells Meghan at fairy tale wedding
NEXT ON CHANNELX

10 Solo facts that will have your mind buzzing!

2018-05-24 08:18
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 