WATCH: A teaser trailer for The Lion King is finally here!

2018-11-23 06:20
 
Simba in The Lion King live action remake

Cape Town – The teaser trailer for the live action remake of Disney favourite The Lion King is here and it will give you chills.

Details of the film have been kept under wraps since it was first announced that The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau would take the helm.

Shortly thereafter a cast announcement revealed South African actor John Kani would star in the film as Rafiki alongside the likes of Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timone.

James Earl Jones reprises his role in the 1994 animated movie as Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice his nemesis Scar.

The teaser trailer, released by Disney on Thursday night, shows snippets of the opening scene of the original animated movie – including Simba’s introduction – with the all too familiar voice of Mufasa narrating.

Disney further released a first look poster of Simba as a young cub.

SEE THE POSTER HERE:

The Lion King is set to release in the US on 19 July 2019.

