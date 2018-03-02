WATCH: Forest Whitaker as Desmond Tutu in new film

Cape Town - City Press reported in 2016 that Forest Whitaker will be playing Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in a new film.

Saban Films has released a trailer for the upcoming film.

The Forgiven, based on a play by Michael Asthon The Archbishop and The Antichrist, follows Tutu’s (Whitaker) work as President of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa.

He’s summoned to a maximum-security prison by notorious murderer Piet Blomfield (Eric Bana) who is seeking clemency. Inside the brutal prison walls, Tutu is drawn into a dangerous, life-changing battle with the cunning criminal.

The film is set to be released on 9 March in the U.S. An SA release date has yet to be confirmed.