Watch the first teaser for the Downton Abbey movie

Cape Town – Focus Features has released the first teaser trailer for the Downton Abbey movie.

The 1 minute clip features sweeping interior and exterior shot of the Crawley’s home and the estate.

Set to the tune of the show’s theme song the trailer reads: “Next year, you are cordially invited to the motion picture event — only in theatres.”

WATCH IT HERE:

Filming of the movie kicked off in September. (Read more here)

The film will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The primary cast members are all set to return, but the plot remains under wraps.

