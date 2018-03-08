WATCH: This new Charlize Theron film shows another side of motherhood

Cape Town – Dubbed an ode to motherhood the full trailer for Charlize Theron’s new film has just been released.
In Tully Theron plays an overworked mother of three who is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass).
Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).
Following the teaser trailer the new clip reveals a bit more about the film.
Watch it here:
A SA release date is yet to be confirmed.
