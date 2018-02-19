WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa

2018-02-19 13:46
 
Lupita Nyong'o

Johannesburg – It was one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. No doubt, Marvel’s Black Panther definitely lived up to the hype.

The movie, which premiered worldwide on 16 February, stars award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, as well as The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira who brings to life the character of Okoye. 

Taking the time to chat to Channel24’s Nikita Coetzee, the Hollywood A-listers spoke about the pressure of working on such a huge film as well as what it was like taking on the roles of strong warrior women. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

PICS: The red carpet at South Africa’s Black Panther premiere

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Jamie Foxx walks out of interview after Katie Holmes question PICS: Prince William and Duchess Catherine make BAFTAs a royal affair PICS: Rolene Strauss channels Pretty Woman in iconic red dress DStv price hike coming in April Christina Aguilera is naked and covered in bubbles in new photo shoot
5 of the best South African movies and series to stream 5 health shows to watch that are anything but boring! 8 hot DILFS you gotta see! 8 great TV shows we watched in 2017 5 series to watch on DStv Now this holiday
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Black Panther pounces to the top of the box office in the US

2018-02-19 10:06
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 