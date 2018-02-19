WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa

Johannesburg – It was one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. No doubt, Marvel’s Black Panther definitely lived up to the hype.

The movie, which premiered worldwide on 16 February, stars award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, as well as The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira who brings to life the character of Okoye.

Taking the time to chat to Channel24’s Nikita Coetzee, the Hollywood A-listers spoke about the pressure of working on such a huge film as well as what it was like taking on the roles of strong warrior women.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE: