WATCH: We were at the magical premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in London!



Cape Town – The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stepped out dressed to the nines for the UK premiere of the sequel to the film series.

Channel24 was on the blue carpet in Leicester Square, London to get some inside deets about the film, releasing in SA cinemas on Friday, 16 November.

Dan Fogler – who plays no-maj, pronounced ‘no-madge’, Jacob Kowalski in the film series – looked dapper wearing a black velvet suit with a matching bow tie.

Speaking about how his character has grown in the sequel, Dan said; "He’s adjusted. It’s kind of unusual but it was really fun to play… he’s like too busy chasing after Queenie and the creatures are just like, ‘[animal sound]’ and he’s just like, ‘Ah no, not now!’ and there’s a lot of comedy in that.

“They’re still wrangling the creatures but it’s cool, I feel like he [Jacob] is able to be less awed and provide more for the adventure."

WATCH IT HERE:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also welcomes some new faces to the magical story, including Bunty, Newt’s assistant. Played by actress Victoria Yeates, Bunty helps Newt take care of all his beasts and is hopelessly in love with him.

On the challenge of filming scenes with the beasts, which are predominately CGI, Victoria said: “Well, you have to make it up. You don’t know what’s happening and you have to make believe… but you have amazing puppeteers on set who were so incredible you actually start to believe that they are real after a while... So, it’s a lot easier.”

WATCH IT HERE:

In keeping with the magical night, Jude Law – who plays a young Dumbledore – described what he thinks makes movies so special.

“It’s sort of our magic in the real world. You know, you lose yourself when the lights go down… and when the sound and visuals come on, it’s just larger than life,” he revealed.

WATCH IT HERE:

Also in attendance at the premiere was the author J.K. Rowling as well as starring cast members Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Calum Turner and Alison Sudol.

WATCH EZRA MILLER HERE:

SEE PICS HERE:

(Photos: Getty Images)