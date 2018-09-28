We watched the 5 new flicks in SA cinemas this weekend and here's what we thought

Cape Town – Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in a delicious thriller in cinemas this weekend.

Directed by Paul Feig, A Simple Favour centres on Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.

Also showing: A comedy starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, an animation that turns the bigfoot myth upside down, a local dramedy and a war flick about the Border War.

Here are the 5 new films releasing in SA today:

Movie: A Simple Favour



Our rating: 4/5



Short review: Paul Feig breathes new life into the thriller genre with his Hitchcockian-like film, A Simple Favour.



READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Night School



Our rating: 3/5



Short review: Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish save Night School from what would otherwise have been a barely passable comedy.



READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Smallfoot

Our rating: 3/5



Short review: Smallfoot is a delightfully joyous celebration of wonder, discovery and truth filled with song, dance and funny moments that will keep everyone entertained.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: The Recce



Our rating: 3/5

Short review: More of an ethereal think piece than an action war movie, The Recce can become a little too abstract, which will lose an audience looking for a story.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Table Manners



Our rating: 2/5

Short review: Table Manners is like a meal you order at a restaurant and the taste doesn’t live up to its tantalising appearance.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

(Photos: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Ster-Kinekor, Man Makes a Picture)