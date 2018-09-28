We watched the 5 new flicks in SA cinemas this weekend and here's what we thought

Cape Town – Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in a delicious thriller in cinemas this weekend.
Directed by Paul Feig, A Simple Favour centres on Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.
Also showing: A comedy starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, an animation that turns the bigfoot myth upside down, a local dramedy and a war flick about the Border War.
Movie: A Simple Favour
Our rating: 4/5
Short review: Paul Feig breathes new life into the thriller genre with his Hitchcockian-like film, A Simple Favour.
Movie: Night School
Our rating: 3/5
Short review: Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish save Night School from what would otherwise have been a barely passable comedy.
Movie: Smallfoot
Short review: Smallfoot is a delightfully joyous celebration of wonder, discovery and truth filled with song, dance and funny moments that will keep everyone entertained.
Movie: The Recce
Short review: More of an ethereal think piece than an action war movie, The Recce can become a little too abstract, which will lose an audience looking for a story.
Movie: Table Manners
Our rating: 2/5
Short review: Table Manners is like a meal you order at a restaurant and the taste doesn’t live up to its tantalising appearance.
(Photos: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Ster-Kinekor, Man Makes a Picture)
