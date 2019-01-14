21 glitzy snaps of the 24th Critics Choice Awards

-
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Charlize Theron arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Cody Fern arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Issa Rae attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Darren Criss (R) and Mia Swier attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Regina King arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Spike Lee arrives at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
(L-R) Rami Malek, Julia Roberts, Stephan James, and Shamier Anderson attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Cole Sprouse attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Sara Gilbert (L) and Linda Perry attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski arrive at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Sandra Oh accepts Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Killing Eve' onstage at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Mahershala Ali (R) accepts Best Supporting Actor for 'Green Book' with Kris Bowers onstage at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Bradley Cooper attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Amy Adams (L) and Regina King attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Host Taye Diggs (2nd R) speaks in the audience with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Chris Pang, Awkwafina, Harry Shum Jr., and 'Crazy Rich Asians' cast/producers drink a toast at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
(L-R) Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Daniel Palladino, Rachel Brosnahan -- winner of the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' -- Amy Sherman-Palladino, Marin Hinkle, and Kevin Pollak, winners of the Best Comedy Series for ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' pose in the press room during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
(L-R) Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, and Gemma Chan, winners of Best Comedy Movie for 'Crazy Rich Asians,' pose in the press room during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
-
Chuck Lorre (C), recipient of the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award, with (L-R) Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Simon Helberg attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)
-
Glenn Close, left, and Lady Gaga, winners in a tie for the best actress award, pose in the press room at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Close won for her role in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga won for her role in "A Star Is Born." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
