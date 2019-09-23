10 photos from Harry and Meghan's visit to District Six Homecoming Centre on SA tour

-
It was a quick change of outfits for Harry and Meghan between their first event in Nyanga and their second and third in District Six, Cape Town on Monday. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
After a visit to the District Six Museum the couple walked down Buitenkant Street to the District Six Homecoming Centre. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
Meghan was wearing a blue button-down A-line dress with hair in soft waves. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
The duke and duchess joined the community in cooking activities to showcase the varied cuisines that demonstrate the cultural diversity in the area. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
Harry wore a khaki linen suit with a crisp white shirt. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
The duke was friendly, posed for photos, and mingled with guests. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
Prince Harry also had some sitdown chats with locals as he snacked on koesisters and samosas. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
Duchess Meghan, who is famously fond of cooking, also shared stories with visitors at the centre while trying out the local cuisines.
-
The duchess enjoyed a samosa which the duke handed to her. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
-
The royals posed for photos with some of the guests before leaving the centre in their Range Rover parked outside. (Photo: Bashiera Parker/Channel24)
Click on the thumbnail above to view the larger image.