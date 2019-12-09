-
Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on Sunday 8 December at the 68th Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Click on the thumbnail above to view the larger image.