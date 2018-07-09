Royal family of 5: See the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with all three kids for the first time

-
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father Prince William while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as she arrives carrying Prince Louis for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
James Middleton arrives for the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Michael and Carole Middleton, with Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they arrive for Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive for the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, 9 July 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
