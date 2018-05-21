20 pics from The Billboard Music Awards 2018 to make you feel like you were there

-
Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Musical group BTS performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Honouree Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award presented by Bruno Mars at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Actors Chrissy Metz (L) and Justin Hartley display an evelope naming music group BTS the winners of the Top Social Artist award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artists Christina Aguilera (L) and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artists Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of music group The Chainsmokers accept the Top Dance/Electronic Artist award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Janet Jackson performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artists Nick Jonas (L) and DJ Mustard speak onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist John Legend performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artists Khalid (L) and Normani perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Ciara speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Taylor Swift accepts the Top Female Artist award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Luis Fonsi accepts an award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
Recording artist Dua Lipa perfroms onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
(L-R) TV personality-dancer Derek Hough, actor Jenna Dewan, and recording artist Ne-Yo speak onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
The Billboard Music Awards 2018 took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on on 20 May 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty) - Billboard Music Awards 2018
