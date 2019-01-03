5 fresh local and international artists for you to listen to in 2019

2019-01-03 07:00
 
Jorja Smith


Cape Town – It’s the start of a new year and it’s a good time to find some fresh music to listen to, so we’ve found five artists that we love and hope that you will to. 

Whether you need to get up and dance your way back to work or school or just want a mellow tune to slide you to a new summer crush; we’ve got you covered. 

Some of the musicians on the list include international artists who peaked our interest in 2018 like Jorja Smith, Ella Mai, and Billie Eilish as well as talented local performers like Tipcee and Mlindo The Vocalist.

HERE ARE 5 FRESH LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS FOR YOU TO LISTEN TO IN 2019:

1. Mlindo The Vocalist


2. Billie Eilish


3. Jorja Smith


4. Ella Mai


5. Tipcee


