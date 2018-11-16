5 quick questions with Sunset Sweatshop ahead of Liefde by Die Dam





Cape Town - Five-piece indie band, Sunset Sweatshop are one of the many talented acts playing at Liefde by Die Dam at Meerendahl Meerendahl Wine Estate on Saturday, 17 November.

Other acts include: Tarryn Lamb, Koos Kombuis and Early B among others.

In a quick question and answer session – in the lead up to the sold-out event - singer Ian Heyns told us about how the band started, their songwriting process and a lot more.

HERE’S A QUICK Q AND A WITH SUNSET SWEATSHOP’S IAN:

The band was formed in 2016 can you tell us more about that?

I was and still am busy in the construction industry, mostly project management. Sunset Sweatshop started out as me and Rossouw playing mostly sing-along -songs at weddings and private events, but soon found performing original material to be more rewarding for the soul. We then assembled a team of creative criminals being, Richard(Bass), who played with me in a previous band and also Victor (Drums), who's been lifelong friends with Rossouw. At the first jam session, in my cousin sweltering hot garage, we knew we had something phenomenal. During the course of the 2 years we had a few guitarist/synth player that joined the action being Nick and Duke respectively, unfortunately who both had to leave due to personal reasons/differences but all clouds have that silver lining and our's being Bruce(Lead guitarist),joining the Sunset team early 2018.

Tell us more about the unique style of Sunset Sweatshop?

If Sunset Sweatshop can be portrayed as flavour, I'll describe it as pineapple juice infused with a whole lot of rum and style of music , is all about having a great time, enjoying and loving life, all our branding and marketing is aimed to show you the Sunset life style and by streaming or buying our music or dancing with us at a show, you can be part of the magical Sunset Season.

How does your songwriting process work?

This is a difficult question, because my song writing process is seldom the same. Most times it will be with an acoustic guitar, other times by banging beats on my steering wheel and sometimes even hearing a melody while dreaming. At the end it's all about emotions and a specific mood that you’re in while writing a song.

What can fans expect from your set at Liefde by die Dam?

We will be bringing the jams to make them dance,the beat to move their feet and just a whole lot of feel good friendly vibrations.

What are your plans for 2019?

We will be touring across SA, spreading our music to the people, bettering and building our brand and having a lot of fun on the way. The sky is limit!

