6lack is coming to Rocking the Daisies and we are so ready

Cape Town – American rapper 6lack is coming to South Africa for Rocking the Daisies 2018 and we are so ready to see him on the massive local stage.

This is the latest in a series of line-up announcements from the organisers over the past few months in the lead up to the festival, which will be taking place from Friday, 5 until Sunday, 7 October. Tickets can be bought here.

Other acts already confirmed for Rocking the Daisies include Mura Musa and Majid Jordan among others.

SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TWEET HERE:





MORE ABOUT 6LACK:

6lack (pronounced "black") received widespread acclaim with the release of his explosive single Prblms released in September 2017. Then in November of the same year he dropped his debut album FREE 6LACK and became an emerging name in trap and R&B. Since then, he's collaborated with Jhené Aiko, hit the studio with fellow Atlanta musician Gucci Mane and played at Coachella 2018.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR PRBLMS HERE: