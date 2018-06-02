8 pics from Samas 2018 red carpet

Cape Town – Local celebrities are out in full force on the red carpet at Samas 2018, which is taking place at Sun City’s Super Bowl.The prelude to the big televised event has been full of glitz and glamour.
These are not the first Samas to be handed out this year; on Friday night some other awards were dished out at a ceremony which was hosted by Mpho Popps (who will also be one of the hosts at the big event). That event had it's own red carpet too.
The preliminary event was streamed live on the SAMAs Facebook page. Winners included Kurt Darren, Nduduzo Makhathini and the Charl Du Plessis Trio. See all the winners here.
Kuli Roberts, KB Motsilanyane, Gigi Lamayne and many more were all there. So, we’ve rounded up 8 snaps from both Friday and Saturday night. Catch the Samas ceremony on Saturday, 2 June live from Sun City on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.
SEE 8 PICS FROM THE SAMAS 2018 RED CARPET ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT HERE:
1. Kuli Roberts and Lesego Kgosi:
The Glam Duo @kuliroberts and @KgosiLesego are here to give you their best and honest commentary on the most notable #SAMA24 Red Carpet looks. #sabc1_glammedup pic.twitter.com/0I4vB17N2i— sabc1_glammedup (@sabc1_glammedup) June 2, 2018
The Glam Duo @kuliroberts and @KgosiLesego are here to give you their best and honest commentary on the most notable #SAMA24 Red Carpet looks. #sabc1_glammedup pic.twitter.com/0I4vB17N2i
2. Smash Afrika
Styled by @richfactory @onelunatic_photographer with the creative output. ?? @ericsayzA post shared by Smash Afrika (@smashafrika) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:56am PDT
Styled by @richfactory @onelunatic_photographer with the creative output. ?? @ericsayz
A post shared by Smash Afrika (@smashafrika) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:56am PDT
3. Londie London
It was a funeral at the #SAMA24 Dress by: @juma_j_salim Styled by: @tebello_rA post shared by Londie London ???? (@londie_london_official) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:29am PDT
It was a funeral at the #SAMA24 Dress by: @juma_j_salim Styled by: @tebello_r
A post shared by Londie London ???? (@londie_london_official) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:29am PDT
4. Gigi Lamayne
Dress by @buboutique and nails by @lindsbeautyempodium Photo Cred: @mizz_emm ??#SAMA24A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:48am PDT
Dress by @buboutique and nails by @lindsbeautyempodium Photo Cred: @mizz_emm ??#SAMA24
A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:48am PDT
5. Nandi Madida
EVENT• Best Look from the #SAMA24 Red Carpet. . . . For more beauty updates, check our website at www.tropicsmag.com - ?? #tropicsMagazine #pretty #instafashion #fashion #fashiondaily #fashionblog #fashiongram #styles #fashionpost #swag #fashionista #fashiondesign #fashionshow #fashionable #styleblog #styleoftheday #beautiful #fashionphotography #fashiondiaries #instastyle #style #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashionlover #instagood #beauty #styleblogger #fashionstyle #fashionweekA post shared by Tropics Magazine (@tropicsmagazine) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:08am PDT
EVENT• Best Look from the #SAMA24 Red Carpet. . . . For more beauty updates, check our website at www.tropicsmag.com - ?? #tropicsMagazine #pretty #instafashion #fashion #fashiondaily #fashionblog #fashiongram #styles #fashionpost #swag #fashionista #fashiondesign #fashionshow #fashionable #styleblog #styleoftheday #beautiful #fashionphotography #fashiondiaries #instastyle #style #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashionlover #instagood #beauty #styleblogger #fashionstyle #fashionweek
A post shared by Tropics Magazine (@tropicsmagazine) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:08am PDT
6. KB Motsilanyane
#SAMA24 #UkhoziFMSAMA24A post shared by Ukhozi FM ?? (@ukhozi_fm) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:52am PDT
#SAMA24 #UkhoziFMSAMA24
A post shared by Ukhozi FM ?? (@ukhozi_fm) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:52am PDT
7. Zandie Khumalo
#SAMA24A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:54am PDT
#SAMA24
A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:54am PDT
8. Zoe ,Zola, Thabsie
(Photos: Gallo)
