8 pics from Samas 2018 red carpet

Cape Town – Local celebrities are out in full force on the red carpet at Samas 2018, which is taking place at Sun City’s Super Bowl.

The prelude to the big televised event has been full of glitz and glamour.

These are not the first Samas to be handed out this year; on Friday night some other awards were dished out at a ceremony which was hosted by Mpho Popps (who will also be one of the hosts at the big event). That event had it's own red carpet too.

The preliminary event was streamed live on the SAMAs Facebook page. Winners included Kurt Darren, Nduduzo Makhathini and the Charl Du Plessis Trio. See all the winners here.

Kuli Roberts, KB Motsilanyane, Gigi Lamayne and many more were all there. So, we’ve rounded up 8 snaps from both Friday and Saturday night. Catch the Samas ceremony on Saturday, 2 June live from Sun City on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.

SEE 8 PICS FROM THE SAMAS 2018 RED CARPET ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT HERE:

1. Kuli Roberts and Lesego Kgosi:

2. Smash Afrika

3. Londie London

4. Gigi Lamayne

5. Nandi Madida

6. KB Motsilanyane

7. Zandie Khumalo

8. Zoe ,Zola, Thabsie





(Photos: Gallo)





