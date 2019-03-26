Afrikaans is Groot joins forces with Solidarity to announce chief sponsor for 2019 shows





Cape Town – The local music concert Afrikaans is Groot (AIG), which recently caused a stir after it announced Steve Hofmeyr as its headlining act despite his many controversial racial comments, said it would be announcing a chief sponsor for its 2019 performances.

AIG and Solidarteit Helping Hand will have a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon in Centurion during which AIG "will announce the main sponsor of the 2019 AIG performances and launch a #JouAIG movement".

MTN recently announced, after receiving backlash, that it would "cut all ties" with AIG after being a main sponsor since 2015. Its logo, although removed from the AIG website, was however still on AIG's marketing material for its November and December shows later this year.

Lobby group AfriForum declared a dispute and launched a public campaign against MTN over their decision to part ways with AIG.

Other sponsors listed on the marketing material include Laeveld Agrochem, virseker, and LFP Group. The logo's for Media24's Netwerk24, Huisgenoot, VIA, and Beeld also appear on the marketing material for AIG. The editors of each of the Media24 publications told Channel24 they are not involved in the creative process of the show and will continue their partnership. (Read their full statements here)

Toyota, another big sponsor of AIG, in a statement last week said it had conveyed its sentiments to Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) management that its brand "does not want to be associated with divisive elements".

The motor giant in a statement said it was "aware of social media comments" surrounding the involvement of Steve Hofmeyr in the sold-out event.

"Toyota South Africa Motors, as one of the sponsors of AIG, would like to state categorically that it had entered into a contractual agreement with Afrikaans is Groot as an entity. The aforementioned contract is not prescriptive when it comes to the creative process as this is outside the scope of the agreement," the statement reads.

Its logo remains on all AIG marketing material.

In 2015 both Land Rover and Pick n Pay pulled their sponsorship with AIG due to Steve's involvement in the show and his racial comments.

Steve, known for his extremely provocative statements about race and right-wing comments, is featured front-and-centre on the poster for the November and December show of AIG.



In 2014 Steve tweeted: "Sorry to offend but in my books Blacks were the architects of Apartheid. Go figure." The shocking tweet caused massive uproar and backlash.

Since then the singer has made a profusion of similar statements which has seen several festivals cutting ties with him and brands distancing themselves from him.



Just last month Steve tweeted a photo of himself with the old South African flag with the caption: "Good rains. Found a waterproof roof. Mooi ne." (Translation: Pretty, right?)

