Afrikaans is Groot turns to its audience for financial support

Cape Town – After its main sponsor, MTN cut ties with Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) the local music concert is having to turn to its audience members for financial support.



In collaboration with Solidarity Helping Hand, AIG has launched a #JouAIG (Your Afrikaans is Groot) campaign in which "the public will be the main sponsor" of the event.

MTN:

MTN, who has been a sponsor of AIG since 2015, announced recently that it would no longer support the event due to the involvement of controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

"MTN has been reviewing its bouquet of sponsorships and its association with AIG, which began in 2015. MTN raised its concerns with AIG last month and we have taken the decision to cut all ties with this event. Through its brand and network, MTN seeks to connect South Africans and bring people together and it’s unfortunate that by persisting with Hofmeyr, AIG is no longer helping serve that objective," Mthokozisi Ndlovu, MTN Public Relations Specialist, told Channel24.

TOYOTA:

Toyota, another big sponsor of AIG, in a statement last week said it had conveyed its sentiments to Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) management that its brand "does not want to be associated with divisive elements".

The motor giant in a statement said it was "aware of social media comments" surrounding the involvement of Steve Hofmeyr in the sold-out event.

"Toyota South Africa Motors, as one of the sponsors of AIG, would like to state categorically that it had entered into a contractual agreement with Afrikaans is Groot as an entity. The aforementioned contract is not prescriptive when it comes to the creative process as this is outside the scope of the agreement," the statement reads.

JouAIG:

A statement published on the Solidarity website on Tuesday stated that the "public is and will always be the main sponsor of AIG".

"That is why AIG and Helping Hand have launched the #JouAIG campaign to place emphasis on the ownership that the public has on the AIG experience."

An exclusive show, titled #JouAIG, will take place on 28 November 2019 where 6 000 tickets will be made available at R800 each. Ticketholders of this concert will be stepping in as the main sponsor of the show. Profits of the night will also be donated to Helpende Hand, according to the statement.

Every main sponsor's name will be displayed on the screens at the shows and will also appear in a special AIG 2019 programme. Tickets for the #JouAIG concert will go on sale from 29 March at 10:00 at Computicket.

The press statement encourages fans to "pledge their support to AIG artists like Steve Hofmeyr, Riana, Jay, Demi Lee, and Karlien" by joining the campaign.

Steve:

In 2015 both Land Rover and Pick n Pay pulled their sponsorship with AIG due to Steve's involvement in the show and his racial comments.

Steve, known for his extremely provocative statements about race and right-wing comments, is featured front-and-centre on the poster for the November and December show of AIG.

In 2014 Steve tweeted: "Sorry to offend but in my books Blacks were the architects of Apartheid. Go figure." The shocking tweet caused massive uproar and backlash.

Since then the singer has made a profusion of similar statements which has seen several festivals cutting ties with him and brands distancing themselves from him.

Just last month Steve tweeted a photo of himself with the old South African flag with the caption: "Good rains. Found a waterproof roof. Mooi ne." (Translation: Pretty, right?)

AIG and Solidarity Helpging Hands are expected to reveal more information during a press conference in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon.