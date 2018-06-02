All the Samas night one winners

2018-06-02 08:33
 

Cape Town – On Friday the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) kicked off the first leg of the weekend’s awards in Sun City.

Night one of the awards were the industry/technical awards.

The ceremony was hosted by Mpho Popps and was streamed live on the SAMAs Facebook page. (Watch it here)

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:

Best Adult Contemporary Album
Wouter Kellerman & Soweto Gospel Choir

Best African Adult Album
Siseko Pame, Ilanga

Best Alternative Music Album
Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mangaliso

Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album
Aftrotraction, Relationships

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
Nqubeko Mbatha, Heaven's Ways

Best Afrikaans Pop Album
Kurt Darren, Laat Die Dansvloer Brand

Best Jazz Album
Nduduzo Makhathini, Ikhambi

Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album
Charl Du Plessis Trio, Baroqueswing Vol. III

Best Traditional Music Album
Jessica Mbangeni, Jessica Mbangeni sings Igoli Live

Best African Artist
Simphiwe Dana, The Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience

Best Live Audio Visual Recording/DVD
Robin Kohl (Donald), Red Mic Xperience

Best Collaboration
Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto, Akanamali

Best Music Video of The Year
Alex Fynn (Rogue), Arumtumtum

Best Produced Album of the Year
Dominic Peters, David Poole (Goldfish), Late Night People

Best Engineered Album of the Year
Howard Gomba, Themba Sekowe (Mafikizolo), 20

Best Remix of the Year
Mobi Dixon (Encore), I Got You

Best Selling DVD Album
Joyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land

Best Selling Album
Joyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land

Capasso Best Selling Digital Download Composer's Award 
Timothy Bambelela Myeni (Joyous Celebration), Joyous Celebration Volume 21

Catch the Samas ceremony on Saturday, 2 June live from Sun City on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.

