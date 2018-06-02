All the Samas night one winners

Cape Town – On Friday the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) kicked off the first leg of the weekend’s awards in Sun City.
Night one of the awards were the industry/technical awards.
The ceremony was hosted by Mpho Popps and was streamed live on the SAMAs Facebook page. (Watch it here)
Red carpet is an event on it’s own and our guests came to put on a show with their breathtaking outfits tonight. If this is how hot it is tonight, we wonder what’s in store for tomorrow. #SAMA24A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:27am PDT
Red carpet is an event on it’s own and our guests came to put on a show with their breathtaking outfits tonight. If this is how hot it is tonight, we wonder what’s in store for tomorrow. #SAMA24
A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:27am PDT
SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:
Best Adult Contemporary AlbumWouter Kellerman & Soweto Gospel Choir
Best African Adult AlbumSiseko Pame, Ilanga
Best Alternative Music AlbumBongeziwe Mabandla, Mangaliso
Best R&B/Soul/Reggae AlbumAftrotraction, Relationships
Best Contemporary Faith Music AlbumNqubeko Mbatha, Heaven's Ways
Celebrating Music & South African Artists. Tonight we say thank you to the people who make music for our every mood #SAMA24A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT
Celebrating Music & South African Artists. Tonight we say thank you to the people who make music for our every mood #SAMA24
A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT
Best Afrikaans Pop AlbumKurt Darren, Laat Die Dansvloer Brand
Best Jazz AlbumNduduzo Makhathini, Ikhambi
Best Classical and/or Instrumental AlbumCharl Du Plessis Trio, Baroqueswing Vol. III
Best Traditional Music AlbumJessica Mbangeni, Jessica Mbangeni sings Igoli Live
Back to it! Big shout out to the winners of their respective categories, keep giving us the music that needs and deserves to be heard. #SAMA24A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT
Back to it! Big shout out to the winners of their respective categories, keep giving us the music that needs and deserves to be heard. #SAMA24
A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT
Best African ArtistSimphiwe Dana, The Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience
Best Live Audio Visual Recording/DVDRobin Kohl (Donald), Red Mic Xperience
Best CollaborationSun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto, Akanamali
Best Music Video of The YearAlex Fynn (Rogue), Arumtumtum
It’s almost the end but not just yet! Well done to our second last lot of winners. Many congratulations to you, may you continue to prosper. #SAMA24A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT
It’s almost the end but not just yet! Well done to our second last lot of winners. Many congratulations to you, may you continue to prosper. #SAMA24
A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT
Best Produced Album of the YearDominic Peters, David Poole (Goldfish), Late Night People
Best Engineered Album of the YearHoward Gomba, Themba Sekowe (Mafikizolo), 20
Best Remix of the YearMobi Dixon (Encore), I Got You
Best Selling DVD AlbumJoyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land
Best Selling AlbumJoyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land
Capasso Best Selling Digital Download Composer's Award Timothy Bambelela Myeni (Joyous Celebration), Joyous Celebration Volume 21
Cheers to tonight’s winners??. You guys sure made us proud ????. #SAMA24A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT
Cheers to tonight’s winners??. You guys sure made us proud ????. #SAMA24
A post shared by South African Music Awards (@thesamas_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT
Catch the Samas ceremony on Saturday, 2 June live from Sun City on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.
READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Samas 2018
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape WinelandsAgri TechnovationR13 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month
BellvilleAtlantic MeatR17 000.00 - R20 000.00 Per Month
Port ElizabethS4 Integration (Pty) Ltd
HousesR 3 700 000
HousesR 2 940 000
HousesR 2 250 000