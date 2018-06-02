All the Samas night one winners

Cape Town – On Friday the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) kicked off the first leg of the weekend’s awards in Sun City.

Night one of the awards were the industry/technical awards.

The ceremony was hosted by Mpho Popps and was streamed live on the SAMAs Facebook page. (Watch it here)

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:



Best Adult Contemporary Album

Wouter Kellerman & Soweto Gospel Choir

Best African Adult Album

Siseko Pame, Ilanga

Best Alternative Music Album

Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mangaliso

Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album

Aftrotraction, Relationships

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Nqubeko Mbatha, Heaven's Ways

Best Afrikaans Pop Album

Kurt Darren, Laat Die Dansvloer Brand

Best Jazz Album

Nduduzo Makhathini, Ikhambi

Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album

Charl Du Plessis Trio, Baroqueswing Vol. III

Best Traditional Music Album

Jessica Mbangeni, Jessica Mbangeni sings Igoli Live

Best African Artist

Simphiwe Dana, The Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience

Best Live Audio Visual Recording/DVD

Robin Kohl (Donald), Red Mic Xperience

Best Collaboration

Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto, Akanamali

Best Music Video of The Year

Alex Fynn (Rogue), Arumtumtum

Best Produced Album of the Year

Dominic Peters, David Poole (Goldfish), Late Night People

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Howard Gomba, Themba Sekowe (Mafikizolo), 20

Best Remix of the Year

Mobi Dixon (Encore), I Got You

Best Selling DVD Album

Joyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land

Best Selling Album

Joyous Celebration, Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal Our Land

Capasso Best Selling Digital Download Composer's Award

Timothy Bambelela Myeni (Joyous Celebration), Joyous Celebration Volume 21

Catch the Samas ceremony on Saturday, 2 June live from Sun City on SABC1 (DStv 191) at 20:00.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Samas 2018





