All the winners at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles - The 60th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday and these are all the winners:

Album of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara



Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You — Ed Sheeran



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90



Best Pop Vocal Album: ÷ — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem



Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion



Best Rock Performance: You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen



Best Metal Performance: Sultan’s Curse — Mastodon



Best Rock Song: Run — Foo Fighters



Best Rock Album: A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs



Best Alternative Music Album: Sleep Well Beast — The National



Best R&B Performance: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars



Best Traditional R&B Performance: Redbone — Childish Gambino



Best R&B Song: That’s What I Like — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd



Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars



Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar



Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna



Best Rap Song: HUMBLE. —Kendrick Lamar



Best Rap Album: DAMN.— Kendrick Lamar



Best Country Solo Performance: Either Way — Chris Stapleton



Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Better Man — Little Big Town



Best Country Song: Broken Halos —Chris Stapleton



Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton



Best New Age Album: Dancing on Water — Peter Kater



Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Miles Beyond — John McLaughlin, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant



Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Rebirth — Billy Childs



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band



Best Latin Jazz Album: Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio



Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Have to Be Alone — CeCe Winans



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: What a Beautiful Name — Hillsong Worship



Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Chain Breaker — Zach Williams



Best Roots Gospel Album: Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire



Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado — Shakira



Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Residente — Residente



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas



Best Tropical Latin Album: Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta



Best American Roots Performance: Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes



Best American Roots Song: If We Were Vampires — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit



Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit



Best Bluegrass Album: tie, Laws of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters and All the Rage — In Concert Volume One — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage



Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones



Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’



Best Folk Album: Mental Illness — Aimee Mann



Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers



Best Reggae Album: Stony Hill — Damian Jr. Gong Marley



Best World Music Album: Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo



Best Children’s Album: Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher



Best Comedy Album: The Age of Spin/Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle



Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast recording)



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land — Various Artists



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer



Best Song Written for Visual Media: How Far I’ll Go — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)



Best Instrumental Composition: Three Revolutions — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdés)



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Putin — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)



Best Recording Package: tie, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed and Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) and El Orisha de la Rosa — Claudio Roncoli and Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)



Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly and David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes: Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, writer (Otis Redding)



Best Historical Album: Leonard Bernstein — The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes and Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin



Best Remixed Recording: You Move (Latroit Remix) — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)



Best Surround Sound Album: Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson and Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)



Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost



Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



Best Opera Recording: Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms and Roman Trekel; Hans Graf and Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University and Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)



Best Choral Performance: Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet and The Crossing)



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Death & the Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra



Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Crazy Girl Crazy — Barbara Hannigan (Ludwig Orchestra)



Best Classical Compendium: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)



Best Music Video: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar



Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones — Various Artists

