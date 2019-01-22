Andrea Bocelli to tour South Africa in 2019

Cape Town - One of the world’s biggest classical stars Andrea Bocelli, will perform in South Africa on two tour dates in 2019.

The award-winning artist will hit the stage in Johannesburg on 18 April at the Ticketpro Dome and then in Cape Town on 22 April at Val de Vie Estate, Paarl.

Tickets for the two dates go on sale on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 09:00 from Big Concerts and Computicket. Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from 23 January 2019 at 09:00.

Andrea Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music. For his latest release Si, the prolific artist teamed up with some of the hottest musical stars on the planet – reuniting with his friend Ed Sheeran after their chart-topping Perfect Symphony on a brand new song called Amo Soltanto Te (written by Ed with lyrics by Tiziano Ferro) and joining with pop sensation Dua Lipa on the single If Only.

At the centre of the new record is a spine-tingling duet between father-and-son, as 20 year-old Matteo Bocelli steps into the limelight to duet with Andrea on Fall On Me – a beautifully poignant song which reflects the bond between parent and child.

Andrea explains how his voice compares with Matteo’s: “Technically they are very different, but there is one thing that makes them most similar: The attitude. That characteristic way of expressing yourself through your voice. This makes Matteo and I very similar. But that is something that you cannot learn, that cannot be taught. That is something you are born with.”

WATCH THE TWO PERFORM THE SONG HERE:





MORE ABOUT ANDREA’S PERFORMANCES IN SA:

Andrea is proud to return to South Africa where he will be performing with a full 140-piece symphony orchestra and choir. In Johannesburg, he will perform with the Johannesburg Festival Orchestra and the Symphony Choir of Johannesburg and in Cape Town with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir. The concert will be split into 2 parts. For the first part, fans will get to experience Andrea Bocelli perform some of the most famous opera arias. The second part will be dedicated to his most popular hit and crossover songs for a once in a lifetime evening. Matteo Bocelli will also be joining his father to perform the duet Fall On Me.

TICKETING INFORMATION FOR ANDREA BOCELLI’S TOUR OF SA:

JOHANNESBURG

Date: 18 April 2019

Venue: Ticketpro Dome

Ticket prices:

General seats start at R1 140.

Platinum seats @ R4 295 per person, which includes:

Prime seat tickets in the first 3 rows in blocks FB and FC does not include merchandise, parking, or hospitality.

Blue Wing Hospitality @ R4 995 per person, which includes:

Prime seated ticket in Bleacher N.

Exclusive access to Blue Wing Hospitality facility.

Concert Cocktail Menu, buffet style.

Premium Bar Service.

Parking in block A&B.

Halaal / Kosher meals available on request - contact Ticketpro Dome at 011 794 5800.

Tickets and hospitality available from www.bigconcerts.co.za starting Friday, 25 January 2019 at 09:00.

CAPE TOWN

Date: 22 April 2019

Venue: Val de Vie Estate

Ticket prices:

General seats start from R1 140

Platinum seats - R3 995 per person, which includes:

Prime seat ticket in the first 3 rows in blocks FB and FC (Does not include merchandise, parking, or hospitality).

Platinum Hospitality – R4 795 per person, which includes:

Prime seated ticket in Block B (Rows 4-9), Block C (Rows 4 – 11) and Block D (Rows 4-9).

French champagne reception.

Premium three course buffet.

Complimentary premium bar.

Desserts and coffees.

Fully staffed private suite facility (before, during and after the show)Upmarket décor and furniture.

Platinum parking nearest to venue.

Gold Hospitality Package – R4 295 per person, which includes:

Prime seated ticket in Block B (Rows 10-15), Block C (Rows 11-18) and Block D (Rows 10-15).

Three course buffet.

Complimentary local bar.

Fully staffed private suite facility (before, during and after the show).

Gold parking nearest to venue.

GETTING TO THE VENUE IN CAPE TOWN:

Val de Vie is situated within 35 minutes from Cape Town International Airport and 40 minutes from Cape Town. The town of Paarl is 8 minutes away and Franschhoek is 15 minutes. Three gates allow access to the estate, including the new Berg River gatehouse and bridge that connect the estate to the R45 Simondium road and a short distance from Stellenbosch, only 15 minutes away.