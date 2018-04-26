Avicii died from apparent suicide

2018-04-26 18:44
 
New York - Avicii's family has released a second statement about their late son, saying the famed DJ "could not go on any longer" and that "he wanted to find peace."

The Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman at age 28. Details about his death were not revealed.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," read the statement, released Thursday. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music."

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," the statement read. "Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

Earlier this week, Avicii's family thanked his fans for their support in the days following the superstar DJ's death. He received a number of tributes from the music community and fans. 

