Beyoncé to sing for Madiba?

Cape Town - After years of requests and social media rants about this generation’s most celebrated performer not touring in South Africa, rumours are rife that the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will announce on Monday that pop sensation Beyoncé will perform at a free concert.

The festival will celebrate the centenary year of former president Nelson Mandela, honouring his legacy in the fight to end “extreme poverty”.

Global Citizen is a movement that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will celebrate a six-month campaign in support of the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The festival will have an extraordinary line-up of African and global artists, as well as world leaders and activists, who have made unprecedented commitments to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Those supporting the festival include Naomi Campbell, Hugh Evans, Sho Madjozi, Kweku Mandela, Tukwini Mandela, Tiwa Savage, and Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

BEYONCÉ'S INVOLVEMENT



Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have consistently drawn inspiration from the African continent for their work, most recently for their On The Run II tour, which features artistic imagery as a deliberate reference and homage to the 1970’s classic African film Touki Bouki, a Senegalese production about two young lovers on the run.

Fans have always been a little disappointed with tour announcements.

The speculation is that the reason the megastar has not performed in the country for so long is because promoters simply did not have the entertainment budget and could not afford to bring her out.

The last time Beyoncé performed in South Africa, it was as part of Nelson Mandela’s 46664 concert in 2004.

Since the Motsepe Foundation brought the Barcelona football team, fans have been asking it to organise an event so they could see Beyoncé live.

The Motsepe Foundation is the major partner – with Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, Nedbank, Vodacom, Big House of Mandela, Bill and Melinda Gates Goalkeepers, among others.

Full details and a line-up announcement will be made at a press conference at Sandton on Monday morning.