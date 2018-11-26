Black Coffee added to Joburg's Global Citizen Festival line-up

Johannesburg - Global Citizen has just announced that South Africa’s own Black Coffee is a late addition to the line-up for the event which is taking place in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 December.

The organisers have added that the prolific local producer will be collaborating with one of the major international artists on the line-up. The name of the international artist has not been announced but the collaboration will take place in the first half of the show.

ICYMI: The lineup for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 presented by the Motsepe Foundation will feature performances by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid.

Doors open at 11:00 and those in their seats between 12:00 and 14:00 could receive one of the hundreds of surprise ticket upgrades Global Citizen will be giving away, offering some of the best views of the stage in the whole venue. In addition to an exciting pre-show hosted by Anele Mdoda, there will be unique art installations, food, drink, Global Citizen merchandise and much more.

