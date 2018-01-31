Black Panther soundtrack features South African artists

Cape Town - Rapper and producer Kendrick Lamar has released the track list for the soundtrack of Black Panther and it features South African artists.



The film also stars local talent such as John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume who attended the Los Angeles premiere of the hotly anticipated flick earlier this week.



The incredible collection of songs for the comic book movie features local artists Babes Wodumo, Sjava, Yugen Blakrok and Saudi.



Lamar revealed the list of songs on Wednesday night and it also includes Sza, Vince Staples and some of the biggest names in music right now. The soundtrack will be released on Friday, 9 February.



SEE THE TWEET FROM KENDRICK LAMAR INCLUDING THE TRACK LIST HERE:

