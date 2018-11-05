Camila, Janet and fireworks: Here's everything that happened at The 2018 MTV EMAs

Channel24 flew to Bilbao, Spain with MTV to cover the European Music Awards live!

Bilbao - The firework-filled 2018 MTV EMAs took place in Bilbao, Spain on 4 November and Channel24 was there for the entire weekend. 

Before the show we spoke to Nadia Nakai about her hosting duties, explored the beautiful Spanish city and watched the big show, live. 

On the night singer Camila Cabello was the belle of the ball and took home four EMA awards including Best Artist.

Global Icon Award honouree Janet Jackson delivered a blazing performance of hits over her legendary 40-year career.

Jackson's performance spanned four stages and included African drummers, flame torches, fire breathers, more than 20 dancers and an elevated stage surrounded by flames.

TAKE A LOOK AT JANET'S PERFORMANCE HERE:

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage walked away walked away with Best Africa Act. About the win Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, said “The MTV EMAs are always a proud moment for the continent. The Africa Act category is indicative of our commitment to elevate and showcase Africa’s collective talent and potential on a global scale. We are so proud of Tiwa. She is truly deserving of this award which is an affirmation of how consistent, commitment and hard work leads to success. I also want to congratulate all the nominees for who continue to inspire and uplift our continent.”
 
About her win, Tiwa said in statement to the press, “I’m just a girl from Nigeria living my dreams. I’m so thankful to everyone that’s supported my journey so far, especially my fans. Thank you MTV!”


Throughout the night, host Hailee Steinfeld changed outfits several times, performed the lead single from her upcoming film Bumblebee, which is titled Back to Life from inside a yellow human vehicle, artistically created with more than 20 bodies.

TAKE A LOOK AT THAT PERFORMANCE HERE:

To close out the show, Marshmello kept the energy booming alongside Anne-Marie for their platinum-certified track FRIENDS, followed by Bastille for Happier. Five giant inflatable Marshmello heads and hundreds of smaller Marshmello balls took over the venue as the grand finale.

SEE THAT FUN ENDING  TO THE SHOW HERE:


HERE'S FULL LIST OF 2018 MTV EMA WINNERS - 

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

EMA GENERATION CHANGE

Hauwa Ojeifo -- 26 years old, Nigeria 

Sonita Alizadeh -- 21 years old, Afghanistan 

Mohamad Aljounde -- 17 years old, Lebanon 

Ellen Jones - 20 years old, UK 

Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez 18 years old, USA -

BEST ARTIST
Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO
Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug

BEST SONG
Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug

BEST POP
Dua Lipa

BEST NEW ARTIST
Cardi B

BEST LOOK
Nicki Minaj

BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj         

BEST LIVE
Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer

BEST ALTERNATIVE        
Panic! At The Disco

BEST ELECTRONIC          
Marshmello           

BIGGEST FANS
BTS


BEST WORLD STAGE                                    
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018


BEST PUSH        
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)      

BEST US ACT (WORLDWIDE ACT)                                                                                 
Camila Cabello

