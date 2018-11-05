Camila, Janet and fireworks: Here's everything that happened at The 2018 MTV EMAs

Channel24 flew to Bilbao, Spain with MTV to cover the European Music Awards live!
Bilbao - The firework-filled 2018 MTV EMAs took place in Bilbao, Spain on 4 November and Channel24 was there for the entire weekend.
Before the show we spoke to Nadia Nakai about her hosting duties, explored the beautiful Spanish city and watched the big show, live.
On the night singer Camila Cabello was the belle of the ball and took home four EMA awards including Best Artist.
.@Camila_Cabello danced her way into our hearts on the #mtvema red carpet. pic.twitter.com/ru5WuexpRS— Channel24 (@Channel24) November 4, 2018
Global Icon Award honouree Janet Jackson delivered a blazing performance of hits over her legendary 40-year career.
Jackson's performance spanned four stages and included African drummers, flame torches, fire breathers, more than 20 dancers and an elevated stage surrounded by flames.
TAKE A LOOK AT JANET'S PERFORMANCE HERE:
.@JanetJackson’s performance at #MTVEMA was lit as always! ?? pic.twitter.com/ikdn3kG1lq— Channel24 (@Channel24) November 4, 2018
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage walked away walked away with Best Africa Act. About the win Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, said “The MTV EMAs are always a proud moment for the continent. The Africa Act category is indicative of our commitment to elevate and showcase Africa’s collective talent and potential on a global scale. We are so proud of Tiwa. She is truly deserving of this award which is an affirmation of how consistent, commitment and hard work leads to success. I also want to congratulate all the nominees for who continue to inspire and uplift our continent.” About her win, Tiwa said in statement to the press, “I’m just a girl from Nigeria living my dreams. I’m so thankful to everyone that’s supported my journey so far, especially my fans. Thank you MTV!”
Almighty God, you ARE so faithful. My savage soldiers you did this for us. You've stuck with me through the roller coasters, THANK YOU To my amazing team, this is just the beginning. African Woman, this is for US I've been through a lot but I've kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did.
Throughout the night, host Hailee Steinfeld changed outfits several times, performed the lead single from her upcoming film Bumblebee, which is titled Back to Life from inside a yellow human vehicle, artistically created with more than 20 bodies.
TAKE A LOOK AT THAT PERFORMANCE HERE:
Host @HaileeSteinfeld’s performance at #mtvema got the crowd fired up! ?? pic.twitter.com/94eE8YxdF9— Channel24 (@Channel24) November 4, 2018
To close out the show, Marshmello kept the energy booming alongside Anne-Marie for their platinum-certified track FRIENDS, followed by Bastille for Happier. Five giant inflatable Marshmello heads and hundreds of smaller Marshmello balls took over the venue as the grand finale.
SEE THAT FUN ENDING TO THE SHOW HERE:
.@marshmellomusic and @bastilledan closing out the show at #mtvema @viacomafrica pic.twitter.com/eyqCniHT5e— Channel24 (@Channel24) November 4, 2018
HERE'S FULL LIST OF 2018 MTV EMA WINNERS -
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
EMA GENERATION CHANGE
Hauwa Ojeifo -- 26 years old, Nigeria
Sonita Alizadeh -- 21 years old, Afghanistan
Mohamad Aljounde -- 17 years old, Lebanon
Ellen Jones - 20 years old, UK
Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez 18 years old, USA -
BEST ARTISTCamila Cabello
BEST VIDEOCamila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug
BEST SONGCamila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug
BEST POPDua Lipa
BEST NEW ARTISTCardi B
BEST LOOKNicki Minaj
BEST HIP HOPNicki Minaj
BEST LIVEShawn Mendes
BEST ROCK 5 Seconds of Summer
BEST ALTERNATIVE Panic! At The Disco
BEST ELECTRONIC Marshmello
BIGGEST FANSBTS
BEST WORLD STAGE Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
BEST US ACT (WORLDWIDE ACT) Camila Cabello
*Channel24's trip to Spain was sponsored by Viacom
