Chris Brown arrested after concert - reports

Cape Town - Chris Brown was reportedly arrested in Florida after his concert on Thursday night.
According to TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that the Freaky Friday hitmaker was arrested for an outstanding warrant out from a nearby county, however the details on the warrant remain unknown.
The multiple award winning singer was on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour.
According to ET, officers waited for Brown to finish his set, arrested him immediately after, and escorted him into a cruise.
Immediately after his arrest a post was published on his Instagram account with the caption: "What's NEW????"
The caption also declared: "Show tomorrow!!!!"
SEE THE POST HERE:
What’s NEW??????? Show tomorrow!!!! ??A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:01pm PDT
Before his arrest, Brown shared his excitement for the Thursday night show on Twitter.
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
WEST PALM BEACH TONIGHT! #HeartbreakOnAFullMoonTour https://t.co/fccn78IU9k pic.twitter.com/2SMtBXhaC5— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) July 5, 2018
WEST PALM BEACH TONIGHT! #HeartbreakOnAFullMoonTour https://t.co/fccn78IU9k pic.twitter.com/2SMtBXhaC5
Brown, who is father to 4-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, has had recent run-ins with the law over the years.
READ MORE: Woman gets restraining order against Chris Brown after alleged stalking by the singer
