Chris Brown arrested after concert - reports

2018-07-06 09:36 by Lesego Mkhize
 
Chris Brown

Cape Town - Chris Brown was reportedly arrested in Florida after his concert on Thursday night.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that the Freaky Friday hitmaker was arrested for an outstanding warrant out from a nearby county, however the details on the warrant remain unknown.

The multiple award winning singer was on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour.

According to ET, officers waited for Brown to finish his set, arrested him immediately after, and escorted him into a cruise.

Immediately after his arrest a post was published on his Instagram account with the caption: "What's NEW????"

The caption also declared: "Show tomorrow!!!!"

Before his arrest, Brown shared his excitement for the Thursday night show on Twitter.

Brown, who is father to 4-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, has had recent run-ins with the law over the years.

