Chris Martin spotted in SA with hopes to bring Global Citizen Festival to Jozi

Cape Town – Chris Martin is reportedly in Johannesburg in the hopes of expanding the Global Citizen Festival to SA shores.

Billboard reports that the Coldplay frontman was spotted in Joburg with his manager and executive producer for Global Citizen Dave Holmes, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans on Monday.

Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. The initiative started it annual festival in 2012 and recruited Chris as an official curator in 2015.

According to sources a festival in South Africa is set to take form before the end of 2018.

Global Citizen has close ties to SA with the group having previously worked with the late Nelson Mandela’s son, Kweku.

Kweku spoke about his grandfather’s legacy at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on 23 September.

Chris and his companions are also rumored to be attending a dinner hosted by South African philanthropists Patrice and Precious Motsepe on Monday evening.

According to Twitter fan account @coldplaying, Chris was spotted in Uganda and Zimbabwe last week.

