Die Antwoord to play another show in Israel

Cape Town – It was announced on Monday that South African music duo Die Antwoord – made up of artists Ninja and Yolandi Visser - are going to perform in Israel at a venue called Live Park in Rishon LeZion.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 2 August and tickets are 244 Israeli New Shekels or R 845,73 at the current rate of conversion. Rishon LeZion is a city located along the central Israeli coastal plain approximately 8 km south of Tel Aviv.

This isn’t the first time Die Antwoord have played in Israel; back in 2016 they performed at the same venue.

During that concert front man Ninja commented on the negative feedback they received for performing in the country. For those who don't know there is an organisation called BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) which promotes the boycotting of Israel and who were against Die Antwoord's first show in the country.

HERE’S WHAT NINJA HAD TO SAY THE LAST TIME THEY PLAYED IN THE CITY:

(Warning: this video contains strong language)

HERE’S THE MOVEMENT TO BOYCOTT ISRAEL EXPLAINED: