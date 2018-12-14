Doo doo doo doo doo doo: Baby Shark looks set to take a big bite of Christmas

New York — The viral kid music video Baby Shark has taken a big bite out of culture around the globe, and there's more to come for Christmas.

New toys tied to the snappy song sold out in pre-sale on Amazon ahead of the holiday, with third-party sellers jacking prices up to $100 and more.

TAKE A LOOK AT ONE OF THE TOYS HERE:

Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Singing Plush Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo. Press this adorable plush doll & and sing along the super catchy Baby Shark song!

Celebrities have hopped on board with their own versions of the song and dance, complete with all the shark hand gestures.

Thousands of people have taken the baby shark challenge, uploading their own mixes and mashups, from R&B to Santa Claus.

But some parents have had enough of the earworm to last a lifetime. Some, but clearly not all.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL SONG HERE: