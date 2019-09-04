DStv Delicious "in discussions" with Tiwa Savage management after singer withdraws from festival

2019-09-04 17:46
 

Johannesburg – DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival released a statement on Wednesday, ensuring fans that the festival "is a safe and inclusive place for all" and does not "tolerate any form of discrimination". 

This comes after Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage stated in a tweet that she would be withdrawing from the show following ongoing xenophobic violence in Gauteng. 

"DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is aware of Tiwa Savage's tweet, and is in discussions with her management," the statement reads.  

"As a festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all," it goes on to say. 

The festival is set to take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg on 21 and 22 September 2019.    

Compiled by Nikita Coetzee

