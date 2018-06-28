Ed Sheeran's Cape Town show is officially sold out!

Cape Town – The Mother City loves British singer Ed Sheeran it seems, because only a few hours after tickets for his first ever show in Cape Town went on sale, on Thursday morning, they were all gone.
That’s right Ed Sheeran’s Cape Town Stadium show on 27 March 2019 is completely sold out!
Event organisers Big Concerts broke the news on their social media. Get ready Gauteng Ed fans, Johannesburg tickets go on sale on Friday at 09:00.
.@edsheeran's Cape Town #dividetourSA is officially sold out!JHB: 23 & 24 March at FNB Stadium - sales open tomorrowEd Sheeran is one of the world’s most successful & talented musical talents. To learn more about his SA tour, go to https://t.co/6CtmNJOuWZ#Divideworldtour pic.twitter.com/Hv4aHoweIi— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) June 28, 2018
Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s most successful and talented musical talents. To learn more about his SA tour, go to Big Concert's website. ED SHEERAN SA TOUR INFORMATION:Johannesburg: 23 March at FNB Stadium - sales open on FridayJohannesburg: 24 March at FNB Stadium - sales open on FridayCape Town: 27 March at Cape Town Stadium - sold out
