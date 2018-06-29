Cape Town - Ed Sheeran’s South African tour is completely sold out.



On Friday, in a matter of hours both Johannesburg concerts were sold out following suit with the Cape Town show which is also sold out.



The sold out shows are taking place in 2019 on Saturday, 23 March and Sunday, 24 March at FNB Stadium and at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday 27 March.



Ed posted the news about all the shows being sold out on his Instagram account with the caption: “All sold out this morning. Can’t wait, South Africa you rock x”.



