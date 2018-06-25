English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time

Cape Town – Channel24 can confirm that Ed Sheeran will be touring South Africa for the first-time in March 2019.

The tour will see Ed perform at Johannesburg’s iconic FNB Stadium on 23 March and Cape Town Stadium on 27 March.

The tour is presented by AEG and Big Concerts.

Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and talented musical talents. Selling-out stadiums across the globe, Ed recently finished his native UK run including four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium – the troubadour sold over 1.1 million tickets in the UK alone, marking one of the biggest tours the UK has ever seen!

Earlier this year, Sheeran was announced as the IFPI’s best-selling global recording artist of 2017 after the release of his record-breaking, third studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) last March – the LP has now sold over 15 million copies across the globe! ÷ spawned Ed’s monster hit singles Shape of You – the 3rd biggest-selling single of all time in the UK and most-streamed track of Spotify, ever – Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl and Perfect.

2019 SA STADIUM TOUR:

- Johannesburg – FNB Stadium

Saturday, 23 March

Tickets go on sale Friday, 29 June at 09:00 at Computicket.

- Cape Town – Cape Town Stadium

Wednesday, 27 March

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 28 June at 09:00 at Computicket.

Tickets can only be purchased from Computicket, are not transferable and cannot be resold or offered for resale. Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorized resellers are not valid for entry at the venues.

