Everything that happened at Johnny Clegg's memorial

2019-07-26 14:43
 
Johnny Clegg

Cape Town - Musicians, politicians and old friends paid tribute to late South African icon,Johnny Clegg at a memorial on Friday.

Johnny's son, Jesse performed along with Zolani Mahola, the Soweto Gospel Choir and more. 

HERE'S EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AT JOHNNY CLEGG'S MEMORIAL: 


John Kani started the proceedings off with a touching tribute to Johnny. 


The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa then spoke about the late music legend's legacy. 


Nathi then introduced Jesse who performed the song he wrote with his father, titled I've Been Looking. 


Scatterlings of Africa was then sung on stage by Johnny's band.

Max Du Preez then spoke on stage and said: "Your music will live on forever." And went on to wish his friend a fond farewell. 

Max ended his heartfelt speech and then Zolani Mahola did a rousing rendition Asimbonanga with Johnny Clegg's band and Soweto Gospel Choir.

Jesse and Jaron then thanked everyone for their support.  

To close things off all the artists came on stage and performed The Crossing. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE MEMORIAL HERE:

Read more on:    johnny clegg  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Johnny Clegg's memorial service Different station, same Fresh: The radio DJ tells us all about the shift from Metro FM to 947 A-Rod gives JLo a R1,9 million Porsche for her 50th birthday Jesse Clegg performs with his dad's band at memorial service 'What in the Benjamin buttons' - Rihanna either just found her doppelganger or she’s got a long-lost daughter
HBO finally responds to 'Game of Thrones' backlash Beyoncé celebrated ‘The Lion King’ premiere with a cheeky order of Nando’s Kylie Jenner, Arianna Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo top Instagram Rich List 2019 You won’t believe what the queen’s favourite TV show is! Miss SA's first openly queer contestant Sibabalwe Gcilitshana on the importance of representation in the pageant industry
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Soweto Gospel Choir and Zolani Mahola perform Asimbonanga with Johnny Clegg's band

54 minutes ago
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 