Cape Town - Musicians, politicians and old friends paid tribute to late South African icon,Johnny Clegg at a memorial on Friday.
Johnny's son, Jesse performed along with Zolani Mahola, the Soweto Gospel Choir and more.
HERE'S EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AT JOHNNY CLEGG'S MEMORIAL:
Sandton Convention Centre slowly filling up as people start to arrive for the memorial service of Johnny Clegg. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/WuyhiGMD6Q— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Sandton Convention Centre slowly filling up as people start to arrive for the memorial service of Johnny Clegg. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/WuyhiGMD6Q
John Kani started the proceedings off with a touching tribute to Johnny.
Proceedings are underway at the memorial service of Johnny Clegg. Dr John Kani takes to the stage to do the welcoming. #JohnnyCleggMemorial— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Proceedings are underway at the memorial service of Johnny Clegg. Dr John Kani takes to the stage to do the welcoming. #JohnnyCleggMemorial
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa then spoke about the late music legend's legacy.
Minister Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to Johnny Clegg: "He was a symbol of reconciliation. A true African, who understood African culture." #JohnnyCleggMemorial— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Minister Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to Johnny Clegg: "He was a symbol of reconciliation. A true African, who understood African culture." #JohnnyCleggMemorial
Nathi then introduced Jesse who performed the song he wrote with his father, titled I've Been Looking.
Jesse Clegg takes to the stage to perform a song he wrote with his dad, Johnny Clegg. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/8mm1TvKznc— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Jesse Clegg takes to the stage to perform a song he wrote with his dad, Johnny Clegg. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/8mm1TvKznc
Scatterlings of Africa was then sung on stage by Johnny's band.
Johnny's band performs Scatterlings of Africa. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/EBb62H2UQr— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Johnny's band performs Scatterlings of Africa. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/EBb62H2UQr
Max Du Preez then spoke on stage and said: "Your music will live on forever." And went on to wish his friend a fond farewell.
Max ended his heartfelt speech and then Zolani Mahola did a rousing rendition Asimbonanga with Johnny Clegg's band and Soweto Gospel Choir.
The Soweto Gospel Choir and Zolani Mahola perform Asimbonanga. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/3TKEYcqQSS— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
The Soweto Gospel Choir and Zolani Mahola perform Asimbonanga. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/3TKEYcqQSS
Jesse and Jaron then thanked everyone for their support.
To close things off all the artists came on stage and performed The Crossing.
Various artists join forces on stage to sing The Crossing. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/GHmJtSx5rQ— TheJuiceSA (@TheJuiceSA) July 26, 2019
Various artists join forces on stage to sing The Crossing. #JohnnyCleggMemorial pic.twitter.com/GHmJtSx5rQ
WATCH THE ENTIRE MEMORIAL HERE:
JohannesburgCity Press
Cape Town CBDCreative CFO (Pty) Ltd
HousesR 3 050 000
HousesR 1 610 000
HousesR 3 750 000