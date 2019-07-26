Everything that happened at Johnny Clegg's memorial

Cape Town - Musicians, politicians and old friends paid tribute to late South African icon,Johnny Clegg at a memorial on Friday.

Johnny's son, Jesse performed along with Zolani Mahola, the Soweto Gospel Choir and more.

HERE'S EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AT JOHNNY CLEGG'S MEMORIAL:





John Kani started the proceedings off with a touching tribute to Johnny.





The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa then spoke about the late music legend's legacy.





Nathi then introduced Jesse who performed the song he wrote with his father, titled I've Been Looking.





Scatterlings of Africa was then sung on stage by Johnny's band.

Max Du Preez then spoke on stage and said: "Your music will live on forever." And went on to wish his friend a fond farewell.

Max ended his heartfelt speech and then Zolani Mahola did a rousing rendition Asimbonanga with Johnny Clegg's band and Soweto Gospel Choir.

Jesse and Jaron then thanked everyone for their support.

To close things off all the artists came on stage and performed The Crossing.

WATCH THE ENTIRE MEMORIAL HERE: